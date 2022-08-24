Critical Comparison: Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) versus Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS)

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valens and Cronos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million 2.09 -$39.11 million N/A N/A Cronos Group $74.43 million 14.83 -$396.11 million ($0.29) -10.07

Valens has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.8% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Cronos Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valens and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cronos Group 1 3 4 0 2.38

Valens presently has a consensus price target of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 152.12%. Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.07%. Given Valens’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group -115.15% -15.68% -15.02%

Summary

Cronos Group beats Valens on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products. In addition, it offers CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation, product development, and custom manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Valens Groworks Corp. and changed its name to The Valens Company Inc. in June 2020. The Valens Company Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. It also exports dried cannabis and cannabis oils to Germany, Israel, and Australia. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

