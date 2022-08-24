Critical Contrast: A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for A2Z Smart Technologies and Altra Industrial Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altra Industrial Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

A2Z Smart Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 417.24%. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.84%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Altra Industrial Motion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -358.50% -130.09% -92.61% Altra Industrial Motion 0.96% 10.51% 5.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Altra Industrial Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 35.88 -$40.29 million ($0.52) -6.69 Altra Industrial Motion $1.90 billion 1.39 $27.70 million $0.28 144.82

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies. A2Z Smart Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altra Industrial Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S). The PTT segment offers couplings, such as gear couplings, diaphragm and disc couplings, elastomeric couplings, miniature and precision couplings, universal joints, mill spindles, and shaft locking devices under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Guardian, Huco, Lamiflex, Stromag, and TB Wood's brands; clutches and brakes under the Industrial Clutch, Formsprag, Stieber, Stromag, Svendborg, Twiflex, and Wichita brands; electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, Stromag, and Warner Electric brands; and gears under the Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Delroyd, and Nuttall brands. The A&S segment provides rotary precision motion solutions, including servo and stepper motors, precision linear actuators, and electronic drives and motion controllers, as well as related software under the Kollmorgen brand; and miniature motors, and motion control products, such as brush and brushless DC, can stack, and disc magnet motors under the Portescap brand. This segment also offers linear bearings, guides, glides, lead and ball screws, industrial linear actuators, resolvers, and inductors for the transition of rotary motion to linear motion under the Thomson brand. It serves in North America, the rest of Europe, Germany, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

