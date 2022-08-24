Critical Review: Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) vs. Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Establishment Labs and Vicarious Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $126.68 million 12.42 -$41.14 million ($2.96) -21.97 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million $0.20 19.70

Vicarious Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -49.94% -129.28% -36.15% Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Establishment Labs and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Establishment Labs and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus price target of $100.33, indicating a potential upside of 54.26%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 172.84%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Establishment Labs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

