Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

