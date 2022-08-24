Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

BIIB stock opened at $202.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.09 and its 200 day moving average is $208.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $350.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

