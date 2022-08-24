Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,121 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of TRP opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.