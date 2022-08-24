Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,260 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

