Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $197.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

