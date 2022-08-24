Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 25,186 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,186 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $768,650,000. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.