Crust Shadow Market Capitalization Hits $810,469.86 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $810,469.86 and $4,068.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

