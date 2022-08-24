CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Tops $1.32 on Major Exchanges

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00006154 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $679,852.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00769463 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016206 BTC.
CryptoBlades Coin Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,556 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
