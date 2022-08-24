CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43.
Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth
In other news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,135 shares of company stock worth $575,826. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.