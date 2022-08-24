CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,135 shares of company stock worth $575,826. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 235.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

