CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.