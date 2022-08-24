CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $38,092.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033114 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,465.08 or 0.99952114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00263051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00055916 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

