Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Announces Earnings Results

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 31,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dada Nexus Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

