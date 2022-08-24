Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,385. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.14. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

