dAppstore (DAPPX) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One dAppstore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dAppstore has a market cap of $147,803.88 and $70,027.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dAppstore has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.
dAppstore Coin Profile
dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore.
