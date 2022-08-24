David A. Glazer Sells 37,387 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 26,372,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,977,336. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

