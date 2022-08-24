David S. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AJG traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $187.96. 787,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $142.16 and a 12 month high of $191.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

