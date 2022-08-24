DDKoin Hits Market Capitalization of $97,529.35 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $97,529.35 and $757.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000306 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007993 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007530 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005230 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004481 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

