Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $36,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 40.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $943.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.