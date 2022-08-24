DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Reaches $0.81 on Top Exchanges

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $21.19 million and approximately $123,971.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00768443 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016289 BTC.
DerivaDAO Coin Profile
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.
DerivaDAO Coin Trading
