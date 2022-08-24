Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 189,795 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,168,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,795 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $571,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 89,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 47,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 88,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DIS traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.61. 217,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,808,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average of $118.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

