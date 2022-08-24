Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 159,128 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,412,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 159,128 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $375,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $259.04. 29,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

