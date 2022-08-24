DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Tops $172.23 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $172.23 million and $7.69 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,594,560,166 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.