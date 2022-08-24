Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.13% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $42,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $8,237,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 95,487 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,051,798 shares in the company, valued at $63,790,399.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,790,399.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen acquired 1,798 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $61,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,058.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,197 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

