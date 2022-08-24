Discerene Group LP Sells 459,820 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Discerene Group LP reduced its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 459,820 shares during the period. Sabre makes up 0.7% of Discerene Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Discerene Group LP owned approximately 0.16% of Sabre worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sabre stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. 173,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,333. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

