Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.35 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.13). 521,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 378,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.63 ($0.13).

Diurnal Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of £18.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.96.

About Diurnal Group

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers an oral formulation of hydrocortisone granules in capsules for the treatment of pediatric adrenal insufficiency.

