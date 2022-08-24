Dock (DOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.48 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $17.48 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dock has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,672.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00165444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003838 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00128512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033488 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 801,096,030 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dock is dock.io.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

