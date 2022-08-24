DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Sells $622,399.03 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $622,399.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,705.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,249. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

