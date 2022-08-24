Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.10% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,203 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 425,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RODM opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.