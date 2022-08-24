Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 1,098 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

