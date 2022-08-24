Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 1,502 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of VIOO opened at $187.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $223.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.31.

