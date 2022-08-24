Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 7,370 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.65.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

