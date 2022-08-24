Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 459,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $75,509,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 863,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $306.70 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.58 and its 200-day moving average is $305.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

