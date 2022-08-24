Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 42,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.55. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.55 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.