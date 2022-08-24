Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $1.30 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.89. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $117.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

