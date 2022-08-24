Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after buying an additional 70,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,410,000 after buying an additional 109,976 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.