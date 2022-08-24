Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 60 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 42,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,801.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,801.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390,568 shares of company stock worth $31,727,873. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.71 and a 200-day moving average of $323.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

