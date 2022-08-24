Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 721 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 961,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after buying an additional 818,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

