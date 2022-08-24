Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 884 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $78.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

