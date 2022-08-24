Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 1,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on DFH. Bank of America lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
