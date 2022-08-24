Drep [new] (DREP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.31 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Drep [new] has a market cap of $20.31 million and approximately $176,785.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,362.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003824 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00129072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076732 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars.

