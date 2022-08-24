Drip Network (DRIP) Price Hits $8.18

Drip Network (DRIP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Drip Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.18 or 0.00037677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Drip Network has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Drip Network has a total market cap of $818,463.50 and approximately $52,912.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00762715 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016161 BTC.
Drip Network Coin Profile
Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.
Buying and Selling Drip Network
