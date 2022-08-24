Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $12.35. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 2,179 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 335.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 143,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

