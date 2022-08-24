Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 617,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,941,000 after buying an additional 38,989 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

