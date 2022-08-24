Eagle Point Credit Management Acquires 3,524 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $76,717.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,501.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678.60.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,653 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,547.83.

On Friday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 892 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $8,411.56.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 13,175 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,713.25.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 124.52, a current ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

