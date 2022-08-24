ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Down 5.4%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 2,270,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,581,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13.

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

