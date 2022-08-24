Efinity Token Price Tops $0.13 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $22.80 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

