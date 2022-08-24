Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

See Also

